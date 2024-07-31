Families of 148 Garissa Uni. attack victims to receive Ksh3M compensation each

A three-judge bench has ordered the State to pay Ksh3 million as compensation to the families of each of the 148 deceased victims of the 2015 Garissa University College attack.

Delivering the judgment at Milimani High Court, Justices Antony Ndung’u, Mugure Thande, and Daniel Kemei also ruled that the 14 petitioners who sustained various injuries be awarded between Ksh1.2 million and Ksh10 million each, depending on the extent of their injuries.

On the morning of April 2, 2015, gunmen stormed Garissa University College, resulting in a devastating attack that claimed the lives of 148 individuals, including students, soldiers, police officers, and university guards.

Additionally, 79 others were injured in the massacre. Among the deceased were 142 students, three members of the security forces, and three university guards.

In 2019, three men were found guilty of charges related to the attack.

Rashid Charles Mberesero, Mohamed Ali Abikar, and Hassan Edin Hassan were convicted of conspiracy to commit the attack and for being members of Somalia’s al-Shabab Islamist militant group.

A fourth man, Sahal Diriye Hussein, was acquitted of the charges. All four men are Kenyan nationals, except for Rashid Charles Mberesero, who is Tanzanian.

The ruling marks a significant moment in the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families, as the court acknowledges the profound impact of the attack and the state’s responsibility to compensate those affected.

The compensation awarded is expected to provide some relief and support to the families and survivors as they continue to cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.