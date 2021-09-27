Families of Homa Bay boat tragedy victims given burial permits

A postmortem on the bodies of 10 people who died on Tuesday last week in a boat tragedy in Lake Victoria near Pier beach within Homa Bay County has been concluded at the county Referral Hospital.

The families were also handed burial permits.

Members of the bereaved families gathered Monday morning at the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital morgue awaiting for the exercise to begin.

Sara Atieno Ombok, one of the bereaved family members explained that the tragic event had left her family with great loss after she lost her husband Jackob Ombok in the accident.

She said that she had been married into a polygamous family of three wives and a total of 11 children who all depended on the 64-year-old fisherman to put food on the table.

“Our husband has left behind 11 children, one in college, three in secondary school while the rest are still in primary school,” said Atieno.

John Ojowa Ogola who also lost his daughter-in-law and granddaughter in the tragic incident narrated that on the fateful day, his 25-year-old daughter-in-law Caroline Auma had planned to carry all her three children to a church gathering in Ndhuru, but had a change of mind at the last minute deciding only to go with the youngest child.

“Caroline had planned on traveling with all the three children to the gathering, in as much as we are in pain, we are grateful that she changed her mind and only went with one of them,” said Ogola.

Among those who lost their lives include 64-year-old Monica Atieno, 32-year-old Melda Ojijo, 25-year-old Steven Juma, 68-year-old John Otieno, 32-year-old Samson Otieno as well as 63-year-old Penina Ouma whose body was transferred to Kirindo mortuary among others.

The passenger boat had carried 18 passengers who were traveling to Ndhuru beach for a church function eight of whom were rescued while ten lost their lives in the tragic incident.