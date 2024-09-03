Families seek justice as MPs intensify probe into alleged British Army crimes

The inquiry by the National Assembly Committee on Defence seeks to investigate allegations of ethical misconduct and human rights violations by British Army soldiers.

The family of the late Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012, continues to grapple with delayed justice as the National Assembly Committee on Defence intensifies its inquiry into the activities of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK).

The inquiry seeks to investigate allegations of ethical misconduct and human rights violations by BATUK.

Appearing before the Committee on Tuesday, Esther Njoki Muchiri, the niece of the deceased, expressed frustration over persistent delays in the investigation.

“We filed a petition last year. We asked the DCI to give us a report. Why are we facing delays?” she questioned, urging the Committee to fast-track the process.

The Committee’s Chairperson, Nelson Koech, pledged to expedite the inquiry and assured Esther Wanjiru and civil society representatives of the Committee’s commitment to ensuring justice.

The Committee has held meetings with various stakeholders, including representatives from the Africa Centre for Corrective and Preventive Action, an NGO active in regions affected by BATUK’s activities.

The NGO has documented a series of human rights violations, including the case of Robert Seuri, who died as a result of an explosive, and Lisoka Lessuyan, a minor who sustained permanent injuries from an explosive.

Members of the Committee previously conducted public hearings in Laikipia, Isiolo, and Samburu Counties in May 2024 and scrutinized documents submitted by the NGO.

“The least we can ask for is compensation. It is a challenge upon us as a Committee to establish the status of the case of the late Agnes Wanjiru,” stated the Committee’s Vice Chair, Bashir Abdullahi.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo emphasized the need for justice for victims of sexual violence linked to BATUK, requesting information on the status of such cases.

“We need to establish the outcomes of these cases. I request that we receive information on the status of these cases,” she said.

The Committee has also expressed concerns over environmental issues including deployment of weapons including land mines and white phosphorous in areas such as Llodaigia which are water catchment areas and are gazetted as conservancies, resulting in increased human wildlife conflict and affecting small holder farmers.

The Committee’s investigation is expected to continue with further engagements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).