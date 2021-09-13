Families visit Garissa Mortuary to look for missing relatives

Days after the media highlighted the disheartening state of Garissa Referral Hospital mortuary where 11 bodies of victims recovered from River Tana lie, different families have started visiting to check for their missing next-of-kins.

More than five families visited the morgue Monday morning but they were unable to identify the bodies.

Peter Mariga from Kisii County who works in Garissa was at the morgue looking for three relatives who have been missing for one month.

Mohamed Siat from Tana River County fon the other hand was looking for his two brothers; Mohamed Ismail and Jibril Sawane, who he alleges were kidnapped from Hola on April 12 2018, and have been missing since then.

“Three years since we started looking for our brothers and haven’t found them yet. We have reported to matter to different authorities in vain,” Mohamed said.

Relatives of one Ahmed Farah who disappeared in 2014 and has not been found to date were also present at the morgue.

The families have now urged the government to help facilitate DNA testing since the bodies are in bad shape and cannot be recognized.

Kinyanjui Thuo from the northeastern regional office for the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said that the commission will work with other government agencies to unveil the mystery behind the torturing, killing and dumping of dead bodies in River Tana.

He further called on the County Government to ensure that they do not, in any case, dispose of the bodies without following the right procedure.

“There has to be medical investigations and if possible samples of DNA collected and properly stores,” he added

According to Kinyanjui, the bodies are not identifiable since they are said to have stayed in water for a long time.

He urged the families who have lost their loved ones in the last three months to come out to check if they might be in the mortuary.