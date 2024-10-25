Family, friends, and fellow musicians rallied behind popular dancehall artiste Wyre as he laid his mother to rest on October 24 at the family’s home at Juja Farm.

Prominent figures from the music industry, including Nameless and Wahu, Kris Darlin, Nazizi, and former P-Unit member Frasha were among the celebrities who joined Wyre to offer their support during the difficult occasion.

Wyre also received an outpouring of support from his fanbase and colleagues within the industry.

Fellow dancehall/reggae artiste Kris Darlin shared a heartfelt message of condolence with Wyre and his family.

“My heartfelt condolences for the loss of your mother, I pray your faith will give you strength during these tough times.

“We will pray for you and the rest of your family. God bless your mom. RIP.”

In a moving Instagram post, Wyre expressed his deep gratitude to everyone who extended their support to his family during this time.

“I would like to thank all our friends and family who stood by us these past few days.

“Thank you for all the calls, the emotional & financial support, the handling of duties when we were overwhelmed, and all your prayers.

“We laid mum to rest today in a befitting send off and for that, our family will forever be grateful. God bless you all.”