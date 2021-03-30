Family Bank defies pandemic to post 22% profit gain


Family Bank Group has posted Kshs. 1.16 billion in 2020 full year net profit, representing a 22.44% increase year on year, mainly driven by interest income.

The lender has defied a banking industry trend of lower 2020 full year profits.

Financial institutions have been posting reduced 2020 full year profits, blamed on a higher stock of non-performing loans that have forced lenders to increase loan loss provisions.

This is blamed on challenging economic environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family Bank Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Mbithi says the better results demonstrates the bank’s resilience amidst a challenging operating environment.

Customer deposits grew 20.3% to Kshs. 69.8 billion while the loan book expanded by 11.8% year on year to close at Kshs. 56.6 billion.

This powered a 28.4% increase in net interest income to Kshs. 6.4 billion compared to Kshs. 5 billion in a similar period in 2019.

Investments in government securities increased by 65.9% to Kshs. 17 billion.

The lender restructured loans of worth Kshs. 16 billion to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank’s operating expenses increased by 20.2% to Kshs. 7.6 billion mainly driven by loan loss provisions which surged by more than 2.5 times to Kshs. 1.62 billion.

Despite this, the Group recorded an 11.4% reduction in net non-performing loans (NNPL) to Kshs. 3.9 billion.

Total non-funded income dropped by 4% to Kshs. 2.7 billion partially owing to the waiver on mobile transaction fees to cushion our customers against the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

