Family Bank partners with PCEA to facilitate church programmes

Family Bank has entered a partnership with the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) to offer tailor-made banking solutions aimed at promoting the growth of the church activities.

The tailor-made solutions will enable the church to access solutions ranging from investments through interest-earning current/ transactional/canisa accounts with zero leger fees and financing solutions for assets, project and plot financing.

The partnership will further avail efficient collection solutions like dedicated Paybills dubbed M-Kanisa and a church mobile application, a payment solution dubbed Family Pay and staff check-off loans of up to KES. 4.5 million and salary advance services to all PCEA staff members.

“The contribution the church has in the economy cannot be underscored. We recognize that one of the main challenges that the church encounters is access to affordable credit,” said Family Bank Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Mbithi.

The PCEA church has 57 Presbyteries, 580 Parishes and over 2500 Congregations in Kenya and undertakes a holistic approach to ministry with facilities such as Kikuyu Mission Hospital, Chogoria Mission Hospital, Milele Hotels Countrywide, Presbyterian University of East Africa, Several Sacco’s, Kirk TV, Kirk Insurance Agents and numerous Schools.

“As a Bank, micro, small and medium businesses are a priority in our 2020-2024 strategic plan and we believe that our specialised banking services will fuel the growth of the church and support the different facilities of PCEA.” She added.

Speaking during the partnership signing, the PCEA Secretary-General Rev. Dr. Robert Waihenya Ngugi lauded the partnership and said, “The growth of the church cannot happen in isolation. The solutions under this partnership will support the growth of our different facilities and help us as a Church grow as it continues to serve the congregation.”

The partnership was signed during the 3-day PCEA Presbytery leaders meeting held in Mombasa that brought together approximately 250 leaders.