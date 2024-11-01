Family commends govt for efforts to bring Wells Fargo Manager’s killers to justice

The family of Willis Ayieko, the late Wells Fargo human resource manager, has praised the government for its efforts to bring his killers to justice.

During a candlelight vigil held in Ayieko’s memory at the governor’s park in Siaya town, his elder brother, Aggrey Onyango, expressed their gratitude for the support from government agencies. The vigil was organized by the Siaya Political Forum, of which Ayieko was a member.

“The government is doing well,” Onyango stated, acknowledging the dedication of Siaya Governor James Orengo and Alego-Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi, who he noted had camped at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters demanding justice for his brother.

Onyango, a former chairman of the defunct Siaya County Council, emphasized that the family still seeks to identify the individual responsible for the brutal murder of his younger brother.

“I am still asking, who is this powerful person who wanted Willis dead?” Onyango questioned.

Sylvestre K’okoth, a member of the Siaya County Executive Committee for Agriculture, characterized the late Ayieko as a gentleman who abhorred conflict. “He would never engage in any altercation that would escalate tensions or make others feel angry or upset,” K’okoth remarked, adding that Ayieko would use diplomatic language to restore peace when situations became heated.

Dr. Edgar Otumba, the County Executive Committee Member for Education, who knew Ayieko from their time at Kenyatta University, condemned the manner in which his attackers tortured and killed him.

“Whoever wanted Willys dead should not have done it in such a brutal way. Why resort to torture and maiming?” he questioned.

Willis Ayieko was reported missing on October 18, 2024, after attending a funeral vigil in Gem. His body was discovered on October 23, 2024, at Mungoware Stream, which forms the boundary between Siaya and Kakamega counties.

Two suspects have been arrested and presented before a Siaya court, which has ordered their detention at Kisumu Railways police station while the police complete their investigation. Additionally, two other suspects have died following a gunfight with detectives investigating the case.