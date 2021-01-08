Family demands arrest of priest for impregnating school girl in Siaya

The family of a Legio Maria church catechist is calling for the arrest of one of their priests for allegedly impregnating an underage girl under his care.

The 74-year-old catechist, William Wasonga who teaches at St. Mary’s Nyahombe legion Maria church in Komenya, Rabar in Siaya county laments that a priest in the same church put his granddaughter in the family way hence threatening the future of the young girl.

He said that the priest, who has since been suspended by the church for alleged immorality and other misdeeds, had requested him to allow the girl to join other children who had been staying at the church.

“I trusted him since I had known him in the past as he had even stayed with some of my children in Nairobi sometimes back,” says the grandfather, adding that he did not expect his friend and priest to turn against the flock.

Narrating the ordeal to KNA in Siaya town Thursday, Wasonga who was accompanied by the five months’ pregnant granddaughter said that the family discovered that the 17-year-old form three student at a day school in West Alego location was in the condition from one of her friends.

He said that apparently, the young girl had confided to her friend about the pregnancy.

“The friend became concerned and called the girl’s uncle to break the news,” he said, adding that a test at a hospital later confirmed the family fears.

Wasonga said that the priest owned up to the deed when he was contacted by a family member and even went ahead to send Sh4,500 to enable the girl procure an abortion.

The money, he said, was used as the girl’s bus fare back home to her grandparents. The tearful grandfather is now calling on the government to hunt down and bring to book the priest whom he said had stayed with the girl from around March to June 2020.

“It is wrong for a priest, who the society looks at as a role model to take advantage of innocent girls,” he said adding, “We trusted him with the children thinking that he will teach them values but unfortunately, he did the opposite.”

Contacted, the priest, father Ibrahim Wasonga Omondi confirmed staying with the minor and other girls at St. Mary’s Nyahombe in Komenya but denied responsibility of the pregnancy.

Omondi said he suspected that wrangles amongst church members, which saw him suspended, could be part of a larger scheme to tarnish his name so that he could be ex-communicated altogether.

He refused to comment further, saying that he was tired with life.