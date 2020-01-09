Family disappointed over Miguna’s travel woes

The family of lawyer Miguna Miguna has expressed disappointment over alleged failure by authorities to facilitate his return to the country.

The relatives who included in-laws remain hopeful that the matter will be resolved amicably to pave way for controversial lawyer to attend the burial of his father in-law scheduled for 22nd of this month in Migori.

The embattled lawyer who has been staying in Canada was expected to jet back into the country on Tuesday.

Miguna was however unable to travel after two airlines refused to admit him. Miguna’s in-laws are particularly expressing disappointment, directing an accusing finger to the state with the manner his travel has been handled.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to Leonard Omollo, the government is yet to exhibit any commitment to ensure Miguna gets back to the country.

The troubled family remains hopeful that Miguna will attend the burial of his father-in-law on 22nd this month.

On Wednesday the government dismissed claims it is frustrating the return of Miguna. According to Government Spokesperson Colonel Retired Cyrus Oguna, Miguna’s own unruly behavior and lack of valid travel documents was to blame for his woes.