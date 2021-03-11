Family Division court closed after staff contract Covid

The Family Division of the High Court at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi has been closed for seven days after three staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Ag. Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said one of the three members of staff who tested positive on Wednesday is currently admitted in hospital, and to avoid the spread of the disease among the staff and clients, in consultation with the Presiding Judge of the Family court and the Principal Judge of the High Court they decided to temporarily close the court.

She said they are apprehensive that the high level of movement of files and the extensive interaction between staff, as well as between staff and clients and court users will spread the disease.

“We want to break the chain of transmission and allow staff to quarantine in line with Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols. Our key imperative in the circumstance is the health and safety of all our staff, court users and their families,” said Mwilu.

She announced that the normal service delivery will resume at the Division as soon as circumstances allow and will continue to update the public on the situation.

In a press statement, Mwilu reminded Kenyans on the importance of following the Covid-19 regulations given by the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in his address to the nation that the country is in the grip of a third wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

Mwilu reiterated Kagwe’s sentiments that despite the toll and weariness, Kenyans must not let their guard down, and urged them to work together and renew their commitment to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines for the sake of each other and their families.

“We are aware of the exacting toll this pandemic and the measures to curb it are having on the justice system, court users and the wider society,” she stated.

The Family Division Court has a total of 53 staff and legal researchers, ten attached students, two judicial officers and four Judges in the Family Division.

Thika Environment and Land Court (ELC) was also closed last Sunday for two weeks.