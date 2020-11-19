Family feud turns tragic as woman is lynched in Nyamira

Police in Nyamira county have launched investigations into an incident where a 40-year-old woman was lynched over a family feud.

Millicent Mochumbe, from Mokomoni village in Manga sub-county was allegedly killed by her brother in-laws who were accusing her of being behind the disappearance of 5,000 shillings.

The deceased is alleged to have stolen the money from her mother 75-year-old mother in-law Pamela Nyanchoka.

Nyanchoka had claimed that her money was stolen on 11/11/2020 by an unknown person. Her sons are said to have sought the services of a witchdoctor who implicated the deceased.

According to Sirate sub-location assistant chief Clifford Nyanumba, athe assailants were armed with crude weapons including pangas and machetes.

14 houses were set ablaze with property worth hundreds of thousands reduced into ashes.

Residents condemned the incident calling on relevant authorities to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.