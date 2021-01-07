Family in agony as their baby is stolen in Homa Bay

A young couple from Masakla village, Kanyach Kachar Location of Homa Bay County is in agony after their baby was stolen by a strange woman on Wednesday evening.

Benta Akinyi, 21, and her husband Austine Odhiambo,27, are now looking for the whereabouts of their first-born child who was stolen by the woman in Rodi Kopany township.

The infant named Stanley Desmond Odhiambo was stolen by a woman who is not very familiar to the family.

According to Benta, she was once admitted to one of the local hospitals during her pregnancy period where she met the suspect and they exchanged numbers.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“After that day, the woman was very concerned about my wellbeing and she used to call me asking me when I’ll give birth,” Benta said.

After giving birth the said woman called Benta and told her to let her know when she will be taking the baby to the clinic saying that she had some presents that she wanted to give the baby.

“I told her that I will be taking the baby for clinic after two weeks, that is when she asked me where to meet her so that she could hand over the presents to me,” Benta said.

The mother of two said that the strange woman told her to meet her with the child near Rodi Legio Maria church last evening so that she could give the baby a gift.

The mother said that after exchanging pleasantries, they moved into a salon from where the woman disappeared with the baby and switched off her phone.

The couple are now appealing to police and area residents to help them trace their son after reporting the matter to Rodi Police station.

Homa Bay Sub-County Deputy Police Commander James Mugo said the matter is being investigated.