Family of Kiambu MCA who died in India demands justice

The family of Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi who died a week ago in India is demanding justice claiming he was murdered.

The claims were backed by several MCAs led by Chief Whip Kuria Karema, who alleged that their colleague was executed for political reasons.

He said they all feared for their lives. However, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro called on the public to remain calm and assured that everything was being done to unravel what caused Omondi’s death.

Speaking during a funds drive towards Omondi’s burial plans at Kahawa Wendani Primary School, County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndicho, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Ruiru MP Simon King’ara who attended the fundraiser also expressed shock over the death of Omondi and called for justice.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The MCA, who was the assembly education committee chairman, was found dead in a hotel room while on an official tour in India.