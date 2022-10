The family of a Kenya Wildlife Service officer who drowned in a river in Busia County is calling for an expedited probe into the incident. Aron Onyapid is said to have been pursuing sand harvesters in River Isiukhu when he met his death. The family argues that the death could have been avoided had safety measures and protocols been adhered to by the KWS.

