The family of the late Senior Chief Waruhiu Kungu now says that the late Waruhiu was not murdered by the Mau Mau, but by the white settlers. The family which has for a long time remained tight-lipped on the matter argues that the Mau Mau lacked the sophistication needed to carry out the 7th October 1952 assassination.

