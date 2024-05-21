Family of man killed in Thika chaos demands justice

A family in Kiganjo area, Thika, Kiambu County is seeking justice after their kin lost his life following chaos that ensued over a proposed market construction.

David Nduati, 26, a boda boda rider succumbed to excessive bleeding after being shot during the fracas.

An autopsy conducted on the body of the deceased revealed that Nduati was shot from the back with the gunshot destroying lung veins resulting to excessive bleeding.

Harrison Ndirangu, the deceased’s brother, told journalists that they were together with his brother at the market site on the fateful day.

“He was a polite and hardworking who aimed to improve the living standards of their humble family.” Ndirangu said.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni who had gone to condole with the family assured them that his group including Mt Kenya jurists will follow up the matter on behalf of the family to ensure that there’s no cover-up.