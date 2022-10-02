Family of seven wiped out by night fire in Embu

Seven family members have died in a fire that razed their house while they were deeply asleep in Ngímarí village, Embu County.

The victims include a couple, three children and two grandchildren who perished in the wee hours of Sunday morning when their three-bedroomed timber house caught fire.

Residents who were yet to come to terms with the shocking 3 am incident suspect an arson attack. Attempts to rescue the family were frustrated by the fierce inferno that engulfed the house that was reduced to ashes.

Seven family members perish in Embu fire tragedy.

The seven burnt beyond recognition are Charles Kariuki aged 50 years his wife Catherine Wanjiru 45, their children Judy Wanjiru 25, Mary Ann Murungi 13, Joel Njeru 7 and grandchildren Tumaini Blessing Wanjiru 5yrs and Prince Baraka 3.

Runyenjes police officers have launched investigations to establish the cause of the fire amid calls by area leaders to get to the bottom of the tragedy.

The latest incident comes barely weeks after a spate of fire incidents in the area.

