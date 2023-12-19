Family of slain Meru activist to wait longer for identification

The family of political activist Daniel Muthiani from Igembe Central in Meru will have to wait a little longer to ascertain whether are not the body discovered in a thicket in Mrimanti is indeed their sons body.

Police say the identification process of the body that was recovered is underway even as the family preliminary report indicates that the body could be that of their kin.

The body was badly decomposed and police said though the family claimed it was him, tests have to be done to establish its identity.

Muthiani is said to have left his home at Kabuitu, Igembe Central after receiving a phone call from a man known to him.

His wife Irene Kawira claims the conversation centered on stinging posts he has been making on social media with the caller saying he needed to work with him.

Muthiani did not disclose to his wife about the meeting place.

Kawira said her husband mentioned the name of the person he was to meet.

The wife tried to call him the following day but his phone was switched off.

According to Meru County Police Commander Cunningham Suiyank one person has been arrested and is now assisting police with investigations.