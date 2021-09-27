Family promises decent send off for Nakuru doctor James Gakara

A requiem mass for Nakuru doctor and his two children will be held this morning at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Milimani, ahead of the burial at Mbaruk home in Gilgil Tuesday.

Dr James Muriithi Gakara, an obstetrician/gynaecologist at Optimum Current Hospital in Nakuru, is suspected to have injected his children aged 3 and 5 years with a killer substance before attempting to commit suicide.

A post mortem conducted on his body and those of the children was inconclusive and more samples were collected for further analysis as investigations continue.

The type of lethal foreign substance found in the bodies will be known once the results of the samples obtained from the organs and tissues are out.

The family is yet to come to terms with the shocking deaths after their hopes of getting answers from their son were dashed following his death on September 22 while receiving treatment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he was hospitalised for four days in the ICU.

Traces of drugs were discovered in his body which had injection marks on one of the arms.

The distraught family still suspects foul play in the murders which detectives believe were committed by the doctor.

Dr Gakara was found unconscious in his bed in a separate room from where the bodies of his children were on September 18.

Three family members including the deceased wife suffered shock and have been in and out of hospital.

The family has pledged to give their kin a decent sendoff despite the allegations even as friends, neighbors and colleagues eulogised the late as a jovial and loving man who deeply cared for his family.

They refuted claims that Gakara had marital issues adding that he had not shown any signs of distress and was planning to expand his thriving Optimum Current Health Care clinic.

A close friend backed a statement by the family describing the love the deceased had for his family to the extent of enrolling his wife Winnie at JKUAT University to further her studies,