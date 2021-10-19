Family seeks help to trace missing University student

A family in Mombasa County is appealing for help to trace the whereabouts of their kin who recently went missing.

Flanked by area Senator Mohamed Faki, the family is calling on the security agencies to burn the midnight oil and locate Mohammed Abubakar, who was allegedly taken away by unknown people.

The 22-year-old Umma University student is said to have been picked at gunpoint at around 8.30 pm on his way to their Ganjoni home from the Ishaa prayers at Masjid Azhar in Majengo.

Family says there are reports to the effect that their son was seen being bundled into an unknown vehicle, in a convoy of three, including a white Toyota Probox, before being driven off at speed.

The disappearance of Mohammed Abubakar Said coming at a time the Senate is scheduled to debate a report of missing persons, especially at the Coast, on Tuesday, giving hope for victims and their families on the way forward.

A planned censure motion over enforced disappearances by Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki was shelved after Mombasa businessman Abdulhakim Saggar, 40, who had been abducted and held incommunicado for over 30 days, was released.

Saggar’s abduction and the consequent admission by security agents that they had held him triggered Faki’s planned motion.

“A report of the Senate on extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances will be debated this week. It is on the order paper,” confirmed Faki.

This comes as yet another man from Mombasa was abducted at Seven-Up area in Majengo, Mombasa County last week on Thursday.

His whereabouts remain unknown despite reporting at Central Police Station.

His friend, Ali Nassir, was also picked the next day within the same vicinity but luckily he was later located at a street in Nairobi on Saturday morning looking dazed and confused.

He was rushed to a hospital in Nairobi’s South C for a medical check-up.

Faki expressed concern that in all the above cases, police officers within stations that are within a small radius of the incidents were unaware of the happenings.

“We highly suspect these acts are done by security agents. We remind the government that the constitution provides for any suspect to be arrested and arraigned in court within 24 hours,” he said.

Police have always denied involvement in the disappearances of suspects, amid links to some of them to terror-related activities.

The family of Mohammed described him as a religious person, who sometimes led prayers at Masjid Ibrahim in Ganjoni.

He is undertaking a Diploma in Business Management at Umma University. He is expected to complete his studies in December this year.

Faris Rubea, the Norwegian International Society for Justice and Peace ambassador said they are not opposed to police doing their work, but insisted they must do their work within the confines of the law.

“If anyone among us commits a crime, there are legal ways to deal with the matter. This issue of enforced disappearances has become too much.” Rubea said

Abdulrahman Said Abubakar, Mohammed’s cousin, described the missing 22-year-old as the light of his generation.

“Many youths at the Coast are idle and sit in bases because there are people who have blocked opportunities for them to do something meaningful,” said Abdulrahman.

They reported the matter at Central police station under OB Number 16/15/10/2021.