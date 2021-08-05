Family seeks justice following death of two brothers after being arrested

A family in Embu County is seeking answers following the mysterious death of two brothers who were allegedly arrested by police for violating the curfew rules.

Benson Njiru, 22 and Emanuel Mutura, 19 students at Don Bosco Technical Institute and Moi Kabarak University respectively were arrested by police officers from Manyatta on Sunday for flouting Covid-19 protocols only for their bodies to be found at Embu Level Five hospital mortuary.

Felix Thiga, Uncle to the deceased, said that the two were selling pig’s meat at Kianjokoma trading centre when they were arrested.

The family claims police took them in circles before they were informed that police in Runyenjes had collected two bodies which were at Embu Level Five hospital mortuary.

Ngaruiya however said an inquiry file has been opened and investigation surrounding their deaths is ongoing.

Irate residents in Kianjokoma village, Embu County demonstrated against the police following the death of the two brothers on Wednesday

Elsewhere, detectives are investigating an incident where a 42-year-old man is alleged to have killed his wife before killing himself at their home in Kiambu County.

According to police, Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga, who was a licensed firearm holder, is said to have shot his 30-year-old wife in the head before taking his own life using the same weapon.

The motive behind the incident could not be immediately established.

Police in Nambale Sub County have launched investigations into the death of Kisoko Girls High School watchman who was allegedly murdered by armed robbers.

Nambale OCPD Walter Abondo said that the 62 year- old was hacked to death by the robbers who managed to steal one computer.

Police had a hectic time controlling a huge crowd that wanted to have a glimpse of the deceased.