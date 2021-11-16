Family seeks justice for suspected murder of Buruburu Girls High School teacher

The family of a Buruburu Girls High School teacher is seeking justice following the death of their son, who died at a hotel in Kwale County on Saturday.

The hotel had reported that Nelson Otsianda fell in the swimming pool while drunk and drowned but family denies the claims.

According to the family, Otsianda a chemistry and mathematics teacher, was in the company of some friends and they suspect malice on their son’s death.

The deceased Father, Claude Anangwe said blood was spotted at the scene of death prompting the family to request for CCTV footage which showed his son being clobbered by his three friends who later drowned him.

“These three who were in the company of my son can provide answers on what could have happened. Police should take them in for questioning,” he said.

He said Otsianda had recently traveled to their home in Butere from Nairobi to attend a relative’s burial, “he later left for Nairobi after the burial before coming to the Coast,” he said of his firstborn.

Dorothy Anangwe, sister to the deceased who was also in Diani and staying in a nearby hotel said she was in constant communication with her brother before she received the news of his death.

“We met at around 07:09pm asking me how he will return the phone charger I had given him earlier but I told him I will pass by the next day while going to an event I will be attending near their hotel,” said Dorothy.

According to Dorothy the next day they did not meet as agreed because she forgot but at around 4pm when going back to her hotel she met his brother’s friends at the entrance.

Dorothy said her brother’s friends told her that her brother had drowned in the hotel’s swimming pool and had been rushed to the hospital.

At Diani hospital Dorothy was informed by doctors of the drowning accident by the doctor who attended him. The doctor said her brother was also oozing from mouth; they administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) lifesaving technique but didn’t make it.

Martin Anangwe, uncle to the deceased said the hotel management was hesitant to allow them to access the CCTV footage claiming the system was not functioning.

“We became inquisitive from the response, headed to the server room where we were able to access the video recording. The video footage showed the deceased was assaulted and drowned,” Anangwe said.

Kwale County Police Commander Steve Oloo confirmed the incident. He said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide detectives have launched investigations of the alleged murder.