Family wants justice over son’s alleged murder in Busia

Family is seeking answers from Directorate of Criminal Investigations following alleged murder of the 17 year Form 4 student at Sikinga Secondary school on Sunday 19 December in Nambale constituency, Busia county.

Lawrence Obonyo died through controversial circumstances on his way home from Mungatsi where he had gone on a motorcycle to carry his cousin.

According to his uncle Sammy Munyekenye, the deceased had just closed school two days earlier and left home shortly to help his cousin who pleaded for assistance from him.

“They have gone beyond the imaginable limits. This can’t be done to the Son of Nabatsoe Nambia a form four student.We are still asking questions and hope to get answers before his burial and for sure justice shall be disseminated. This shall never ever happen again. We call upon Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI to quickly conclude the investigation. We are waiting” Munyekenye said.

The late was found by the roadside a few miles away from home and Munyekenye has further questioned the manner in which the situation was handled by relevant security authorities in the area.

The family claim a post-mortem examination was carried out and the report failed to give details of the examination to denote the cause of death contrary to what happens to majority of cases.

“Police ought to have picked the body immediately after the incident as per normal standard practice but unfortunately this did not happen.It is raising alot of eyebrows and we just want to know what really transpired. As a bereaved family, we hope the culprits will face the full force of the law” added Munyekenye.

Efforts to reach area MP Sakwa Bunyasi and Busia county commissioner John Korir

for their comments over the issue were futile as both were unreachable on phone.

In July this year,Busia County administration hailed chiefs and their assistants for effective service delivery despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.