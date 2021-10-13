‘Famous’, new Kenyan musical series, set to drop next week

‘Famous’ trailer offers a first look at Kenya’s second-ever musical series.

Showmax has announced the release date for the Enos Olik directed new series, Famous. The show is scheduled for release on October 18th with new episodes every Monday.

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse at the show’s three leads: Nyota (Brianna Wanjiku), a newcomer with a golden voice looking for her moment to shine; the famous rapper Magic (Maria alum Khula Budi) grappling with his demons; and the star Nikita (Michelle Tiren), whose fame is just beginning to wane and is in need of something more than what Magic can offer her.

Also featured in the trailer are Keith Chuaga (Disconnect, Ma’Empress), who plays Magic’s manager, Calvin; Sarah Hassan (Crime and Justice, Just In Time) as Talash, a therapist caught in an affair with Magic; and Manasseh Nyagah as Bob the photographer, with newcomers Ciku Shire, Brahim Ouma, Morris Mwangi and Sandra Wambui.

All the drama in the trailer plays out against the backdrop of the original song “Money, Power and Fame”, performed by Nyota, written by singer Khuhani and produced by legendary producer Eric Musyoka.

Famous is created and directed by award-winning music video director Enos Olik and written by Natasha Likimani, known for Disconnect, Sincerely Daisy and You Again.

