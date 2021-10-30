Fancy Fingers, Akothee, and French montana top this week’s new music list

Featuring “That’s why I love you” by Otile Brown.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, we feature Fancy Fingers better known as Polycarp, the Sauti Sol guitarist, who made his solo debut recently with the release of his first single “How I met your mother”. The band a few months ago said that each of them would be releasing their own music; Fingers’ single is the second release after Bien’s release last month.

Additionally, this week we also feature Sanaipei Tande who makes the list with a brand new album called Nabo, Maasai for “Number One”.The album features collaborations with Khaligraph Jones and Nyashinski and comes with 6 tracks all available to stream.

Internationally, Ed Sheeran’s new album is out now while Imagine Dragons make the list for underscoring animation series “Arcane League of Legends” with the track “Enemy.”

Find all these songs and more below.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Fancy Fingers – How I met your mother

Bahati feat Prince Indah – Adhiambo

Otile Brown – That’s why I love you

Lava Lava – Inatosha

Sanaipei Tande feat Nyashinski – Jali

Size 8 feat Papa Fred Ngamwaya – Utawale

Khaligraph Jones – Get high (Do for love)

Marioo – Beer tamu

Brown Mauzo feat Masautii – Yumba

Akothee – Kula Ngoma

Ali Kiba feat Patoranking – Bwana Mdogo

Nay Wamitego feat Mtafya – Baba

Sanaipei Tande feat Khaligraph Jones – Kiwango

French Montana – I don’t really care

Blaq Diamond – Italy

Imagine Dragons – Enemy

Exray Taniua Feat Trio Mio & Ssaru