Fancy Fingers to hold his first ever solo performance

Polycarp has a sweet treat for his fans coming up this month.

Member of Sauti Sol Polycarp Otieno a.k.a. Fancy Fingers is set to host his first ever solo performance event this month. The instrumentalist, composer and producer made the announcement via his Instagram account. “Let’s end Njaanuary with a bang! My first ever solo performance. I promise you it will be such a vibe! Giving my all for this. A full day of performances and lots of surprises too!” He said

Since Sauti Sol began doing solo projects last year, Fancy Fingers has gone on to release his solo debut album, Father Studies, and a children’s book, Written In The Stars. With Father Studies, Fancy Fingers has taken us on an intimate journey into his life. The song ‘How I Met Your Mother’ for example delves into the loves of his life, Lady Mandy his wife, and Sulwe his son. The album has also allowed fans to enjoy Polycarp’s other talents that include singing and dancing.

If the comments on Fancy Finger’s Instagram post are anything to go by, fans are beyond excited for his upcoming performance. The event is slated for 30th January at the Alchemist. Tickets are already up for sale.