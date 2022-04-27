Fans gear up for Necessary Noize reunion

Necesary Noize is making a comeback after close to 15 years.

The hit-making duo Necessary Noize reigned the airwaves for close to a decade and were our very own East African superstars. Composed of singer/rapper Nazizi and singer Wyre, the duo churned hits after hits back in the day, ranging from Hip-Hop to evern reggae sounds. As of today, 27th April, Necessary Noize has announced a comeback.

Wyre dropped a teaser via his socials, loudly hinting at dropping a music video on May 5th. If the visuals of the teaser are anything to go by, the single will lean towards reggae/ragga. Check it out:

Back in the day, the duo collaborated with Ugandan ragga musician Bebe Cool, releasing music under the name East Africa Bashment Crew. The group was even nominated at the inaugural (2008) MTV Africa Music Awards. Since then, Nazizi and Wyre each went on to do solo musical projects.