FAO Representative presents credentials to Kenyan Govt

Farayi Zimudzi formally presented her credentials to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

The newly appointed Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative in Kenya, Farayi Zimudzi, formally presented her credentials to the Government of Kenya in a ceremony held at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Dr. Stephen Jackson, was also in attendance.

Welcoming Zimudzi on behalf of the Government, PCS Mudavadi emphasized that the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) places agriculture at the center of Kenya’s development priorities, making FAO a key partner in the Country’s development agenda.

He noted that FAO’s mandate to transform agrifood systems aligns closely with the Government’s vision and expressed confidence that her appointment will strengthen the partnership between Kenya and FAO.

In her remarks, Zimudzi reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s agricultural transformation.

She highlighted FAO’s contributions to initiatives such as the Kenya Integrated Agriculture Management Information System (KIAMIS) and the Digital Land Governance Programme, both of which are designed to enhance farmer registration, extension services, and access to land for agricultural use.

“My appointment comes at a time when the Government of Kenya is prioritizing ambitious agricultural interventions under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. FAO remains committed to working closely with the Government to advance food security, livelihoods, and sustainable development,” she said.

Appointed by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu effective 11 January 2026, Zimudzi brings over three decades of professional experience in agriculture, aquaculture, and rural development.

Her presentation of credentials marks the beginning of a new chapter in FAO–Kenya cooperation, reinforcing shared efforts to modernize agriculture and strengthen food systems for the benefit of all Kenyans.

