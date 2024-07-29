Media personality, radio presenter and actor Fareed Khimani is returning to host the reunion of The Real Housewives of Nairobi S2.

The reunion will air in two parts – on August 16 and August 23, 2024.

Fans of the show will know that season 2 of The Real Housewives of Nairobi brought back beloved stars such as Dr Catherine Masitsa, Vera Sidika and Minne Kariuki.

The three were joined by newcomers, competitive body-building athlete Farah Esmail, aesthetics entrepreneur Zena Nyambu and Reja Keji Lada.

During the season, battle lines were drawn and as in season one, the ladies will have the opportunity to address everything at the fiery two-part reunion where hard questions will be asked, friendships will be put to the test and rivalries will be rekindled.

As the reunion’s host for the second year in a row, Mr Khimani will be tasked with getting to the bottom of everything that happened this season, holding the ladies accountable and giving viewers what they want.

“Honestly, I didn’t know that I would be asked to come back this season but sitting on the throne once again is such a thrill,” says Fareed.

“I think I’m more nervous this time because I know what to expect from the show and from the ladies but I come prepared because I consider myself one of the cast members now.

“I have immersed myself into the show and have become a fly on the wall in the lives of these ladies.”

On what fans can expect from him, Fareed promises to be more hard-hitting in addressing all the issues raised by viewers throughout the season.

“I remember taking a step back when I felt intimidated in Season 1 but that won’t happen again.

“I am ready for all the drama from the ladies and I am less lenient this season so viewers can expect that I will be asking all the tough questions.”

The first season of The Real Housewives of Nairobi broke first-day streaming records in Kenya when it launched in 2023, and was the most-watched show on Showmax in Kenya in 2023.

It also won Best TV Show at the Kalasha Awards 2024 held in March.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios and is part of The Real Housewives franchise licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.