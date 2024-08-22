Farewell reception held for Kenyan recipients of Chinese government scholarships

A farewell reception was held by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Thursday for a group of Kenyan students who have received Chinese government scholarships.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala expressed gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for providing the opportunity for Kenyan students to pursue higher education in leading universities in China.

Inyangala emphasized the importance of education for the development of any nation.

“I extend sincere gratitude to The People’s Republic of China, for the continued support towards the Government of Kenya in investing in education, research, innovation, and development which are key to the economy of the Country for over 60 years of bilateral relationships,” said the PS

This latest batch of 19 students will join the 46 others who received scholarships this year for undergraduate, Masters, and PhD levels. Inyangala highlighted that this support from Beijing demonstrates the strong alliance and partnership between the two nations.

In terms of academic support, China is helping Kenya build a strong pool of skilled workers that will contribute to the country’s progress.

“University education at various levels is critical in producing a pool of highly skilled manpower that is required for the economy to prosper in various specialized areas necessary for promoting improved productivity for National Socio-Economic Development and carrying out research to provide solutions to societal challenges,” she said

Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Zhang Zhizhong, revealed that over 2,000 Kenyan students have studied in China through Chinese government or Public University scholarship programs since the establishment of a broader platform for cooperation between China and Africa in political, economic, and cultural exchanges.

“We hope that scholarship awardees are not only witnesses and beneficiaries but will also be contributors and promoters for the progress of China-Kenya and China-Africa friendship,” said Zhang noting that China and Kenya share a common future.

“We are happy to see that the previous scholarship students have returned to Kenya and are shining in their respective fields, playing important roles for the economic and social development of Kenya,” added the Deputy Ambassador

The farewell reception for the scholarship recipients, who will be departing for China in the next few days, coincided with an award ceremony for the winners of the “China-Africa Cooperation in My Eyes” Essay Competition.