Farmers enlist in new farmers’ service centres in Turkana County

The Turkana County Government, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), has successfully established new Farmers’ Service Centres (FSCs) as part of the ongoing Vijana In Kilimo Biz initiative in Turkana County.

An induction workshop, facilitated by the WFP, provided a platform for the new FSCs to be enrolled into the program. This initiative aims to link local produce to ready markets, enhancing the agricultural value chain in the region through farm to market alliances.

Director for Agriculture, Aaron Nanok, emphasized that the initiative is a collaborative effort to develop livelihood resilience mechanisms, combat poverty, and reduce unemployment, thereby enhancing local entrepreneurship.

“This initiative is expected to reduce the poverty rate by over 20pc in the coming years. It will leverage the livelihood resilience of about 120,000 people annually,” Nanok stated.

The WFP envisions significantly boosting Turkana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through strategic agri-preneurship interventions. These interventions will be achieved through integrated peer-to-peer learning, knowledge transfer visits, mentorship, and coaching.

An FSC agri-preneur from Turkana South, Philip Narebon, highlighted that the program would enable them to mentor other potential FSCs and local communities in adopting farming practices.

“It boosts production through the value chain for diversified food system hubs,” Narebon explained.

He further noted that enrolling in Business Development and Entrepreneur Coaching (BDEC) skills courses would incorporate technical expertise into local farming.

The workshop was attended by Linus Ekidor, Deputy Director of Youth Affairs; Mollen Onderi, Deputy Director of Gender Affairs; Tiya Emmanuel, Fisheries Officer; Erumu Ekiru Samuel, Sub County Agricultural Officer; and other officials. WFP officer Peter Mwaniki was also present.