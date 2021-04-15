Farmers in 23 counties to receive GMO cotton seeds

The government is banking on procuring and distributing GMO cotton seed and pesticides to up to 200,000 farmers in 23 counties in efforts to grow cotton production ten times to 200,000 bales in 2022.

Farmers are optimistic of harvesting and earning more from cotton while millers like the Eldoret-based Rivatex hope to produce higher quality fabrics.

Liberalization of the Kenyan market in the 1980s as a precondition to loans from the IMF and the World, led to the collapse of several cotton ginneries following the introduction of cheap second-hand clothes.

This spelled doom for thousands of cotton farmers who abandoned cotton due to lack of a market or low producer prices for cotton lint.

Farmers in Kenya have been harvesting an average of 5,300 tonnes lint of cotton against a demand of about 38,000 tonnes with the deficit being imported from neighboring countries.

However, in December 2019, the Cabinet approved controlled farming of GMO cotton for commercial purposes following successful field trials conducted over a period of five years.

The government in March last year identified 1,000 farmers in six counties to receive the country’s first GMO cotton seeds.

The target is to have about 200,000 farmers involved in commercial production of GMO cotton by the year 2022 and grow production 10 times from the current 20,000 bales to 200,000 bales of cotton.

Farmers are tipped to harvest and earn more from GMO cotton which is said to have a high germination rate, early maturation, and resistance to common pests, while millers are assured of high quality lint.

Among buyers for such GMO cotton is Eldoret based Rift Valley Textile East Africa Limited (Rivatex).

GMO cotton is currently planted in 15 countries globally on land measuring 24 million hectares.

The top three leading GMO cotton producers are India on 11.6 million hectares, USA has 5.06 million hectares and China on 2.93 million hectares.

In Africa, Kenya has joined six countries namely South Africa, Sudan, Ethiopia, Malawi, Nigeria and eSwatini who grow GMO cotton.