Farmers in Kajiado County offered Ksh 44M grant

In an effort to empower herders to adopt modern farming technology, the Kajiado County Government in collaboration with the World Bank has offered Ksh 44million grant to locals to boost their livelihoods.

Unlike most funding where funds are given to defined groups, the non-revolving fund is given to groups comprising of men, women and youth.

The initiative dubbed Kenya climate-smart Agriculture project targeting community micro projects began by intensive training of chamas and those who qualified for the funds and thereafter are given the kitty to start up modern farming.

The project is geared towards increasing agricultural productivity and build resilience to climate change risks in the targeted smallholder farming and pastoral communities in Kenya including the Maasai community in Kajiado.

Speaking during the issuing of the funds to 68 groups at Kajiado, the farmers lauded the initiative saying it will make farming for profitable.

Herders say climate change has rampantly affected traditional livestock keeping making it unsustainable.

They laud the initiative saying it is God sent and will transform livelihoods. The beneficiary groups were first vetted and research carried in their respective region to ensure they benefited with the right projects.

Among the projects, the locals are engaged in is farming tomatoes, onions and rearing dairy animals in joint ventures and share proceeds.

Kajiado Governor lauds the initiative saying it will transform the vast county economically considering part of it is continuously affected by diverse climatic change.

He challenged the beneficiary not to derail from their initial intended purpose for the feasibility of the project.

