Farmers in Kitui trained on modern farming techniques

Farmers in Kitui County are being advised to embrace modern agricultural practices in order to boost crop production and become food secure in the region with harsh climatic conditions.

More than a hundred farmers have become the latest beneficiaries of a training organized by agriculture ministry through Kitui Agricultural Training Center.

Speaking during farmers’ field day at Kitui Agricultural Training Centre, the Principal David Mutiku said hundreds of farmers had received lessons on best farming practices given agriculture is the main economic activity in Kitui County.

Despite the region’s agriculture sector potential, fully exploitation has not been possible due to challenges along the value chain.

Part of these challenges include lack of information on modern farming practices. Mutiku says training seminars such as the one organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Irrigation aims to enlighten local farmers on the use of modern and cost effective farming methods in order to mitigate perennial food insecurity in Kitui.

At the seminar, farmers got to tour demo farms with an assortment of thriving crops as part of the two-day training.

Farmers who attended the field day vowed to put all they learnt into practice to avert hunger cases which are prevalent year in year out in the devolved unit.