Farmers irked by Ksh 41M cassava processing plant delay

Tezo and Chumani farmers in Kilifi North Sub County have been irked by the delays in the establishment of a cassava processing plant that was promised by Kilifi County Government seven years ago.

The farmers who now have a bumper harvest following last year’s adequate and well-distributed rains claim that the project has been delayed even though construction work started in 2017.

Derrick Kashero who owns 50 hectares of ready cassava in Tezo said he has nowhere to take his product to make meaningful profit forcing him to start hawking the products in major markets of Malindi and Kilifi.

“I at one time took my canter full of cassava to an Asia firm in Mombasa but was shocked when I was informed that they were buying it at Ksh 8 per kilo. I had to deliver it to them so that I could recover my transport costs,” he said.

Before devolution, the East African Agriculture Productivity (EAAP) a national project was promoting cassava growing in different parts of the country with Kilifi being among them when it mobilised farmers to grow improved cassava varieties, according to County director of agriculture Mrs Margeret Jefwa.

Speaking to KNA in her office, Jefwa said the project went on well and it became necessary to put up a processing plant after take over by the County Government in 2013 when the farmers were given hope but due to the lack of land, the project delayed and kicked off in 2017 after acquiring land.

She said the Ksh 41 million project was first allocated Ksh 6 million in its phase one during the 2017/18 financial year when work started but due to funds delays, it could not proceed during the 2018/19 financial year.

“The project is ongoing now after it was allocated Ksh 20 million in the 2019/20 financial year and there is hope that it could receive more funds during this financial year 2020/21. The project did not stall but there have been delays”, she said.