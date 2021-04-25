Farmers oust long serving KTDA Chairman Kanyago in polls

Written By: Collins Anampiu

Long-serving Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Chairman Peter Kanyago was on Saturday ousted as Director of Chinga factories in the ongoing controversial tea sector polls.

Farmers flocked the Gichiche stadium in Nyeri County to elect new officials using the ‘one-man-one-vote’ formula that has perceivably brought power back to them as opposed to when elections of farmers’ representatives were determined by the number of tea bushes one had.

The farmers’ lawyer Patrick Ngunjiri said the elections are anchored on the companies act and memorandums and articles of each factory that participated. 

Kanyago was replaced as a director representing Mumbuini West at the factory level by Mark Mwangi who said that the farmers elected him as they felt disenfranchised by the previous electoral system.

