Farmers Party petitions parliament for removal of four IEBC Commissions

Farmers Party has presented to the National Assembly, in line with Article 251 of the Constitution, a petition for the removal of 4 commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) following the attempt by the said Commissioners to sabotage an election process as witnessed on 15th August 2022, at Bomas Of Kenya.

The 4 IEBC commissioners are Juliana Whonge Cherera, Irene Massit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi.

Once the petition is deliberated by the National Assembly, the petition will be presented to the President for the appointment of a tribunal for the removal of the commissioners under article 251(3) of the Constitution.

The petition by Farmers Party expresses the conduct of the commissioners as being a gross violation of the constitution and a breach of their oath, which denies the 4 commissioners their legitimacy to hold the state offices as commissioners of the IEBC.

Farmers Party believes that this petition to the National Assembly is critical to entrenching the critical value of the IEBC in the growth of democracy and guiding the code of conduct by IEBC officials in subsequent elections.

