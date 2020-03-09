Farmers urged to use quality inputs

Farmers have been urged to use quality farm inputs to ensure maximum yields.

Agriculture sector players argue this will be key in boosting grain production in the country as the government targets to enhance food security.

With an ever shrinking farm size per farmer in Kenya, experts say the correct use of farm inputs are a great determinant to increase production.

Yara East Africa’s Agronomist Kefa Makori said investing in good quality farm inputs is key to Kenya’s food security ambitions.

Makori was speaking at a farmers’ outreach in Kitale where he, and partners Syngenta told farmers to take note of the quality of product, application process and the climatic conditions under which they use any input.

Farmers present decried the high cost of inputs calling on the government to subsidize the products to reduce their production costs.

County government officials called upon the private organizations to extend their outreach services to the ward level to supplement government at the grassroot level.