Farmers will be allowed to sell 80pc tea directly to buyers

Tea farmers will have an opportunity to sell their produce directly to prospective buyers after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that recommendations of the 2019 Tea Taskforce Report be gazetted within two weeks.

This targets to ensure only 20 percent of local produce is sold at the auction while the remaining is sold directly to buyers to improve farmers earnings.

President Uhuru Kenyatta directed radical restructuring measures of KTDA and its subsidiaries to have their own respective management and regularly publish results of their sales.

Farmers will be allowed to sell 80% of their tea directly to buyers with the Mombasa Tea Auction only apportioned 20 percent of all tea produced in the country.

Agriculture ministry is also expected to immediately explore the option of KTDA paying farmers no less than 50% of their deliveries as monthly payments with the balance being paid as annual bonus.

The newly developed Tea Regulations 2019 is also expected to finalise and be gazette within the next two weeks.

President Uhuru has also directed National Treasury to impose a 16% VAT on milk imports from outside the EAC will attract a 16 percent tax in a move aimed at reduction flooding of milk in the market.

Further treasury will give the New KCC 1 billion shillings to mop up excess milk from farmers and convert it to powder milk with the funds also meant to cater for construction of the creamery’s additional processing plants in Nyeri and Nyahururu.

SMEs will also receive 300 million shillings to construct banana, potato and rice storage facilities in Kisii, Meru and Nyandarua to reduce post-harvest losses, with the National Trading Corporation allocated 660 million shillings to purchase rice from Kano and Mwea which will be later sold to other security personnel and other public institutions.

And Content creators will be required to register with the centralized National Rights Registry in order to access royalties entitled to them.

According to the President Content Service Providers will be required to channel all payments of royalties through a single, centrally managed account at the Kenya Copyright Board.

Content Service Providers who work with digital platforms such as SKIZA and Viusasa, will be eliminated as they sit outside the Collection Management Organisations.

The measures among other are expected to increase collections from a previous Kshs 200m per year to an estimated 2 billion shillings per year.