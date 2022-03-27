Farmers to receive tea bonuses by July, says CS Munya

ByTimothy Kipnusu
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has rallied farmers in support of reforms being implemented in the tea sector. 

Munya says the government has already injected billions of shillings into the Kenya Tea Development Agency to incentivise tea farming.

He was speaking during the official opening of Ndarugu Tea Factory in Gatundu South, where he revealed that farmers shall receive their full bonus payments before the end of July.

For the very first time in Kenya, Tea Main Bonus will be paid in full on or before the 8th July 2022.” CS Munya has said.

Farmers have been urged to trust the process and back the government in efforts to reform the tea sector.

Munya says there is enough evidence of the government’s commitment to reward the efforts of farmers.

Kenya Tea Development Agency Chairman David Ichoho says farmers will be paid in time for tea delivered.

Peter Munya has once again cautioned politicians against trivializing tea development.

The government has set 1.2 billion shillings to pay bonuses by July.

CS Munya said though the export of tea has been affected by the war in Ukraine, the availability of other markets should bring some much needed comfort to farmers.

 

  

