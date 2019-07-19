Farmers urged to boost production of indigenous crops

Commercialization of indigenous vegetables, coconuts and Aloe Vera is expected to be stepped up in the next five years in efforts to diversify earnings and improving nutrition.

According to researchers drawn from Kenya, the US and Zambia, indigenous vegetables are drought resilient and easy to grow and could help in reduce hunger especially in arid and semi-arid areas.

For long indigenous vegetables have been viewed as poor man’s food that is mainly consumed in rural areas.

However, according to horticulture researchers, indigenous vegetables have started making a comeback in the market with many consumers preferring the foods due to their high nutritional value.

The researchers have come up with a five-year plan that intends to scale up commercialization of the African indigenous vegetables.

Farmers are being encouraged to boost production of the indigenous crops to tap the existing huge market both locally and internationally.

The indigenous vegetables are believed to have the ability to generate additional income since they can be grown multiple times during the year and withstand harsh weather conditions.

The project will also target increased commercialization of coconut and aloe Vera.

