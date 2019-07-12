Farmers urged to insure crops and livestock

Farmers have been urged to consider insuring their crops and livestock to minimize losses as a result of erratic weather patterns that have become frequent due to climate change.

CIC CEO Tom Gitogo adds that de-risking agriculture will make the sector more profitable and boost the country’s food security.

With the advent of frequent prolonged droughts occasioned by climate change stakeholders in the agriculture sector have been calling for more agriculture funding to make it more mechanized and derisk the sector.

Gitogo says there is need for insurance companies to step in and protect farmers from losses by expanding their portfolios to include agriculture.

This as the underwriter launched the NGOMBE BIMA product in Kiambu County that will not only insure dairy cows but will allow farmers use their animals as collateral when applying for loans.

The county residents were urged to embrace the product to increase milk and meat production to supplement Coffee and tea earnings.

The county has started dairy project that seeks to increase milk production to cushion farmers from the fluctuating coffee and tea international prices.