Fashion from the Emmys; in pictures

A kaleidoscope of bold and bright colours at the 73rd Emmys.

In an event that saw the Netflix show The Crown take home most of the awards, a few other wins became highlights of the award ceremony including Michaela Coel’s win for Outstanding Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her HBO show I May Destroy You.

Other shows that took home more than one of the awards include Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit and HBO’s The Mare of Easttown. You can all three shows on Netflix Kenya and HBO partner Showmax.

To see the complete list of winners, go here.