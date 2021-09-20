Fashion from the Emmys; in pictures

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka
ViaGetty Images; Emmys - Television Academy
Tags

A kaleidoscope of bold and bright colours at the 73rd Emmys.

Michaela Coel/ Getty Images – She won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her HBO show “I May Destroy You.”

In an event that saw the Netflix show The Crown take home most of the awards, a few other wins became highlights of the award ceremony including Michaela Coel’s win for Outstanding Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her HBO show I May Destroy You.

Other shows that took home more than one of the awards include Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit and HBO’s The Mare of Easttown. You can all three shows on Netflix Kenya and HBO partner Showmax.

To see the complete list of winners, go here.

Cynthia Erivo/Getty Images
Anya Taylor/ Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross/Getty Images
Gillian Anderson/Getty Images – She won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role on “The Crown.”
Issa Rae/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson/Getty Images
Nicole Byer/Getty Images
Kerry Washington gave a glowing tribute to Michael K Williams./ Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett/Getty Images

 

  

Latest posts

Nairobi Litfest scheduled for October

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Set boundaries to build a healthier realtionship

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Music Spotlight: Njoki Karu

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More