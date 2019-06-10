Fast-track electoral reforms, IEBC chair urges

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati says there is need to fast-track any electoral reforms in the country before the 2022 general election.

Chebukati says time is now ripe for any changes in the country’s election laws to ensure the commission delivers a credible vote and avoid last minute rush and confusion.

“The Commission, therefore, urges all players in election law reforms to expedite the process in order to ensure the election legal framework is in place at least one year before the next General Elections,” said Chabukati.

He said the Commission is engaging with various Committees of Parliament, State Agencies and Taskforces to further discussions around the electoral law reform agenda.

Chebukati was speaking on Monday during the launch of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission annual Voter Education Week at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

“The international best practice is such that no amendments are done to the electoral laws one year to a general election. It is worthy to note that late enactment of the electoral laws poses a great challenge in the preparation of elections”

Chebukati has also decried slow release of funds by the national treasury. He said the delays were affecting facilitation of operations at the commission.

He said the commission was currently engaging stakeholders to come up with recommendations on improving transparency and credibility of future elections in the country.

However the Commission has not been receiving funding to operationalize its activities within the electoral cycle. This may not only hamper, but also increase cost of the 2022 elections – @WChebukati #IEBCAVEW2019 — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) June 10, 2019

“The Commission is concerned about the high cost of elections. In a bid to address this issue, the Commission has proposed various ways to reduce the cost of elections including the re-use of election materials and equipment including KIEM” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by IEBC acting CEO Hussein Marijan. He said there was need for Parliament to come up with a special fund to enable the commission to conduct a continuous public voter education exercise.

He further said the exercise was important and is informed by a post-election evaluation exercise.

The Voter Education Week is taking place across the 47 Counties and 290 Constituencies in the Country. The theme this year is “Moving Kenya towards a Stronger Democracy”.