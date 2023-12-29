Fatal crash on Nyeri-Nyahururu highway leaves 7 dead, 14 critically injured

In a tragic incident on Thursday evening, seven lives were lost, and 14 individuals sustained serious injuries in a harrowing accident on the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

According to Nyeri county Police Commander Benjamin Rotich, the collision involved a 14-seater matatu, a personal car, and a motorbike, occurring near the Solio Ranch gate.

“The motorbike that had been trailing the personal car then rammed into the personal car. We lost seven people on the spot while 14 sustained very serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment,” said Rotich.

Following the accident, the police commander has urged motorists to be vigilant and to observe road safety rules to avoid accidents.

Rotich also asked drivers to avoid speeding and reckless driving to reduce accidents during the festive season.

“We are appealing to motorists to drive carefully especially during this festive season in order to avoid such kinds of accidents,” said the police commander.