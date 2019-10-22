Fate of 448 police officers accused of indiscipline sealed

The fate of 448 police officers who had been discharged from the police service over allegations of indiscipline has been sealed.

According to The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) the affected officers remain dismissed as their files will never be revisited.

The decision comes after the NPSC heard the officers’ cases and determined that they did not deserve to continue working in the service.

The Commission Chair Eliud Kinuthia revealed that there is no comeback for the affected officers as their fate has been sealed.

The commission has however absolved 300 officers from wrongdoing after vetting giving them the green light to resume their duties.

While addressing the press in Mombasa, Kinuthia further disclosed that the process of vetting has been temporarily suspended in a bid to curb a possible smear campaign against the officers and instead announced that their probe will be internal and private.