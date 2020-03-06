Fate of mega Athi River housing project to be known April

Hundreds of Kenyans, who stand to benefit from the affordable project in Athiriver, will have to wait a little longer to know the fate of the multibillion project after the National Environment Tribunal dismissed a preliminary objection filed by Edermann property limited.

The tribunal further set 3rd of next month as the appeal ruling date.

The real estate firm lost close to Ksh 700million following the stoppage of the mega housing project.

The high court had earlier granted Edermann a temporary reprieve to continue with construction of the multi-billion project.

Erdemann had challenged the jurisdiction of the Tribunal to proceed with the hearing of the suit as it had no jurisdiction to adjudicate on future disputes that have not occurred.

The ruling delivered by the Tribunal last December had indicated that the only thing remaining for determination in the main Appeal is the issue of future disputes between LDK and the residents of Greatwall Gardens in Athiriver.

Justice Charles Mbogo in Makueni issued orders effectively reversing ex-parte orders earlier issued by the same court on December 20, 2019, granting Erdemann a temporary reprieve.

On the contempt application filed by LDK against Mr. Zeyun Yang and John Rajwayi , the hearing was conducted with all parties presenting their case.

In their defence, EPL stated that the publication in one of the local dailies was not in any way meant to disrespect the tribunal but to inform their customers that they had resumed construction.

EPL has written a letter to the Tribunal apologising on the issue.