Father arrested for allowing minor to drive

Traffic police officers controlling traffic along Mombasa road Wednesday morning noticed the minor driving a saloon car in full school uniform but when he was flagged down, he accelerated towards Athi River Township.

By that time the father Walter Musyimi was seated at the co-driver seat and her seven-year old daughter, also in school uniform, was seated at the back seat.

Police pursued the vehicle and it was impounded before entering into a private school in Athi River where the two minor schools.

The man was arrested and taken to Athi River police station accompanied by the two minors before they were taken to school by police officers in a police vehicle.

The man told members of the press that his son is a fast driver and he has been driving for the last two years.

Athi River police boss Mary Njoki cautioned parents against allowing their minor children to drive vehicles saying it endangers other motorists and it’s contrary to traffic act.

The suspect will be arraigned at Mavoko Law Court later today.