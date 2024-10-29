Father jailed for life for defiling mentally ill daughter in Hola

A father in Tana River County has been jailed for life for defiling his 9-year-old mentally challenged step daughter.

Hola Resident Magistrate Mohamed Komora Said heard that the minor was lured into sexual activities by the convict when her mother was away.

Kabanga convicted the accused on 30 September 2024, and he was consequently sentenced to life imprisonment on 28 October 2024 after the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecution, through Michuki Alfred, called six witnesses who testified and established a case against the accused person.

The court heard that the victim was defiled by the accused on the 14th of September 2022 after the victim’s sister stumbled on them in the act when she returned from school.

The victim’s mother also testified that she returned home and found the victim crying and upon examination she noted her clothes had blood stains and this was corroborated by medical evidence.